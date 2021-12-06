Barclays Downgrades Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

