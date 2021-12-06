Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.23.

BECN stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

