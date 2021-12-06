Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,531,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BHP Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after buying an additional 353,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BHP Group by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,999,000 after buying an additional 281,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $56.01 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

