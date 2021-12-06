Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 359 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $307.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $855.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

