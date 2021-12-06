Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $248.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

