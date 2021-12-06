Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up about 1.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $391.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.44 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

