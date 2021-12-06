BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of DXBRF opened at $0.02 on Monday. BellRock Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
BellRock Brands Company Profile
