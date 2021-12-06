BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of DXBRF opened at $0.02 on Monday. BellRock Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

BellRock Brands Company Profile

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

