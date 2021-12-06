Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bentley Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.