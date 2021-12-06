Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBGSY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

