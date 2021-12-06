Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Tharisa (LON:THS)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Tharisa stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.72. The firm has a market cap of £320.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 85.50 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

