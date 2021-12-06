BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 823.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BEST worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BEST by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 447,635 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 3,880,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 742,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE BEST opened at $0.82 on Monday. BEST Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.42.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

