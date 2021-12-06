BIDR Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and $47.60 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

