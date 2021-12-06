Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.850 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.56.

NYSE:BIG opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Big Lots by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

