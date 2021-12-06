BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $344.06

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $344.06, but opened at $326.65. BioNTech shares last traded at $299.00, with a volume of 69,181 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.21.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.