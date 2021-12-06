BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $344.06

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $344.06, but opened at $326.65. BioNTech shares last traded at $299.00, with a volume of 69,181 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.21.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
