Bitcloud Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $91,996.63 and approximately $14.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,229.75 or 0.99817149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00266456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.31 or 0.00422837 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00187143 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009820 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,026,031 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

