Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Tops One Day Volume of $28.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $57,053.15 and $28.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000747 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

