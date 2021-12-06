BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Gap Down to $8.37

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $7.62. BlackSky Technology shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 606 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

