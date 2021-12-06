Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BXSL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $33.35 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

