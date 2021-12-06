bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.81

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $710.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in bluebird bio by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after acquiring an additional 318,909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

