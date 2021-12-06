BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.49.

BTEGF stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.08. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. The business had revenue of $388.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

