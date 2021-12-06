Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target indicates a potential upside of 328.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOLT. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,521,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

