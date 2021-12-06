Boson Protocol Price Down 45.1% Over Last 7 Days (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $103.75 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00269210 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008802 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001075 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.