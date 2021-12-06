Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.73.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $460.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.21. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.70. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $435.12 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2,286.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 62.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

