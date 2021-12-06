Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $18.01 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $23.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,816.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,856.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,700.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

