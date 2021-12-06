Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.70. 7,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

