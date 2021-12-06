Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 291,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 387,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $15.34. 58,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

