Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.7% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,676 shares of company stock worth $37,392,469. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,170. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $113.80 and a one year high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

