Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWMN opened at $17.36 on Monday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

