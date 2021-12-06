Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 108 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 297.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $258.32 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

