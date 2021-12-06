Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,833,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,758,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,069,000 after buying an additional 227,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $118.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.