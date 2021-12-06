Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after buying an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

NYSE:LOW opened at $248.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.