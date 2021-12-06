Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 1,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.