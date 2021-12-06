BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 13,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BP by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in BP by 6.3% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,341 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BP by 38.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of BP by 77.3% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. BP has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

