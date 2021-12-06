Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

BRDG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,546,000.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.