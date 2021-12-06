Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

BRDG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,546,000.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.