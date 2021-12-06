Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,828,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.3% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 106,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $57.16 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

