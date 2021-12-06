Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.46.

AVGO stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $564.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,385. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $577.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $529.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

