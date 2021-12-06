Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Billion

Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report $16.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.48 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $16.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $52.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.91 billion to $52.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.33 billion to $52.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

BBY stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.34. 192,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,836. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

