Brokerages Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

BOX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,368. BOX has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of BOX by 1,360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after buying an additional 1,700,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BOX by 118.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,235,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 79.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 942,358 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.