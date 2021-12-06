Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.94. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

MOFG stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $493.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

