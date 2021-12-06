Brokerages Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vertiv stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

