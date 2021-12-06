Brokerages Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Earnings of $11.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post earnings per share of $11.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.77 and the lowest is $9.90. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $5.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $35.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.53 to $37.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $54.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.35 to $56.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after buying an additional 145,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,744,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,205.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,259.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,381.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

