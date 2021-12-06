Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Price Target at $245.53

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday.

Shares of DG stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 13.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Dollar General by 22.1% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

