Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT at $67.29

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUVA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $3,544,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $216,000.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

