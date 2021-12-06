Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target at $59.25

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Open Text by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after buying an additional 108,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,790,000 after buying an additional 916,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Open Text by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.37 on Friday. Open Text has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

