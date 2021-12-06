Brokerages Set Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Target Price at $28.50

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.52. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,729,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

