Brokerages Set Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Target Price at $500.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $500.00.

SBBTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBBTF remained flat at $$51.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $51.75 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

