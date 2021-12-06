Brokerages Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT at $193.10

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $3.89 on Wednesday, hitting $213.17. 113,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

