Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 69,425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on BEP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

