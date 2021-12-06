BTIG Research Raises Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $146.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Guidewire Software by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

