BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $16.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 71,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,570. BTRS has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Eng purchased 47,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $30,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 102.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $21,619,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $14,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

